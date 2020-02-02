Tom Brady's cryptic tweet was just an ad for Hulu

Tom Brady set off a flurry of speculation Thursday when he shared a dramatic-looking black-and-white photograph of himself on Twitter. Onlookers wondered whether the New England Patriots star quarterback was walking toward or away from the camera, and what symbolish that could hold.

Brady is available as a free agent this year, and the sports world has been speculating whether or not he'd leave the Patriots for another team.

Turns out, Brady was just hyping up an upcoming spot for Hulu, which aired during the Super Bowl.

In the spot, Brady says that "All good things must come to an end" and that "the best just know when to walk away."

"So to my teammates, my family, and to most of all my fans, you deserve to hear this from me," he says. "Hulu doesn't just have live sports. According to the script they just gave me, Hulu also has your favorite cable channels, plus the greatest shows, movies, and originals of all time."