Alphabet discloses YouTube ad revenues of $15.15 billion, Cloud revenues of $8.92 billion for 2019

Google broke out numbers for its YouTube and Cloud businesses for the first time in its fourth quarter 2019 earnings report Monday.

YouTube ads generated $15.15 billion in revenue in 2019, with $4.72 billion in the fourth quarter alone. The segment generated $11.16 billion in revenue in 2018, including $3.61 billion in the the fourth quarter of that year. The segment does not include YouTube's non-advertising revenue, like subscriptions for YouTube TV, which are included in Google's other revenue segment.

Google's cloud business generated $8.92 billion in revenue in 2019, with $2.61 billion generated in the fourth quarter. That compares with 2018 fiscal year revenue of $5.84 billion for the cloud business, with $1.71 billion generated in the fourth quarter of that year.

Analysts have long called for Google to report YouTube's earnings separately, as it is thought to be a substantial part of its advertising business.

Google's cloud business is a younger but fast-growing segment of the business with ambitions to take on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. In July, Google said its cloud unit had just reached $8 billion in annualized revenue and planned to triple its sales force over the next few years.

The move toward greater transparency comes during CEO Sundar Pichai's first earnings report leading Google's parent company, Alphabet. Former Alphabet CEO and Google founder Larry Page stepped down from the position in December, leaving Pichai in charge of the broader business. Page and co-founder Sergey Brin, who simultaneously stepped down as president of Alphabet, still retain controlling voting shares of the company.

Google has been under close watch by federal and state regulators searching for any indication of anticompetitive behavior. A coalition of 50 attorneys general from different states and territories have announced their investigation into Google's ad business. The new disclosure gives investors more insights into the different parts of Google's ad segment that investigators might be looking at.

This story is developing.

