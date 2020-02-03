As Amazon sits at trillion-dollar milestone, traders bet on different mega-cap tech stock

Amazon has entered an extremely exclusive Wall Street club ... again.

The company opened Monday above $1 trillion in market cap. The stock joined Microsoft, Alphabet and Apple in that mega market-cap group. It briefly surpassed that milestone on Friday and had also topped $1 trillion for a stretch back in September 2018.

One trader isn't buying into the Amazon story here, though, preferring one of its trillionaire peers.

"I personally love Microsoft. I think it's one of the best long-term investments out there," Danielle Shay, trader specialist at Simpler Trading, said Friday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

Microsoft has rocketed higher over the past 12 months, up 68% and hitting record highs as recently as Thursday.

Shay said there are a few reasons behind her call for continued outperformance.

"You have CEO Satya Nadella who has basically changed the landscape of the company. Microsoft is now a cloud computing powerhouse. They got the JEDI contract from the [Department of Defense] last year -- that was a hug win, especially over Amazon. And they've shown consistent quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year growth," she said.

Shay finds commonality with Bill Baruch, president of Blue Line Capital.

"On a technical basis I'm leaning on Microsoft as well," Baruch said during the same segment. "It's hard to choose from these bellwethers but I use the process of elimination. Apple has hit my $324 upside target. Amazon $2,000 is too fresh -- I want to see some consistent closes above $2,000. For Alphabet, $1,370 is the next real support level … about 4% away."

Microsoft looks different from the rest, though, Baruch said – he sees one level that should act as a cushion should the broader markets experience more downside.

"For Microsoft we have a strong support about 1.5% away at $168, it's a breakout level. I think there is good support there. And then below there, you have great support 4.5% away at $163," said Baruch. "I'm leaning on Microsoft as a buy here."

Disclosure: Shay has a position in Microsoft.

