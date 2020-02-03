UAE to suspend all China flights except for Beijing as coronavirus toll mounts

Visitors look at an Emirates airline's Airbus A380 dislayed at the Dubai Airshow on November 9, 2015.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates is the latest country to announce suspension of flights to and from China — with the exception of the capital Beijing — in an effort to contain the new coronavirus, its state-run WAM news agency announced Monday.

The suspension will come into effect on Feb. 5, the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said in a statement.

"We continue to put our confidence in the Chinese government's efforts to control and contain the situation," the GCAA said, adding that all passengers traveling from Beijing International Airport will undergo a six to eight hour comprehensive medical screening at the airport before boarding.

The announcement falls in line with a growing number of governments around the world cutting commercial transport routes to China as the death and infection count from the deadly new coronavirus mounts. The disease has killed more than 360 and sickened more than 17,000, the vast majority in China.

Over the weekend, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt, Australia, Italy, Finland and Indonesia counted among several countries temporarily halting flights to the epidemic-stricken country, with some barring entry to Chinese citizens or foreign nationals who have visited China in recent weeks.

The UAE has announced five confirmed cases of the respiratory infection in the past week, all of which trace back to Wuhan, China, the city of 11 million where the virus first appeared. The UAE is home to national carriers Emirates Airline and Etihad.

The GCAA's statement noted that all flights to and from Wuhan from the UAE have been canceled since Jan. 23.

Emirates Airline, based in Dubai, is the world's largest A380 operator and top-five largest airline in terms of passenger and freight ton kilometers flown. Its base, Dubai International Airport, was ranked the world's busiest airport in terms of passenger traffic last year.

Major airlines temporarily suspending China routes include American Airlines, Delta, United Airlines, Air Canada, British Airways, KLM, Qatar Airways and Egypt Air.