Iowa caucus: What it is, how it works and why it's important

Signs for a number of different candidates are staked in the lawn outside of a home in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 25, 2020.

An unusually crowded field of Democratic presidential contenders has campaigned for months to take on President Donald Trump in November.

But before the hopefuls get there, they will have to first win their party's nomination — and a crucial step to doing so, the Iowa caucus, takes place Monday.

To understand the significance of Iowa, it helps to look ahead. The Democratic nominating contest will end in July at the Democratic National Convention in Wisconsin.

The nominee named at that convention will be the Democrat who was won a majority of so-called "delegates" during the caucuses and primaries that are hosted by each state, territory and the District of Columbia, between now and June.

By tradition, the first of these contests is in Iowa, a circumstance that has given the small Midwestern state outsized influence in selecting presidents. The state was crucial, for instance, to former President Barack Obama, whose victory in the state's 2008 caucus helped propel him to victory over Hillary Clinton, his future secretary of State.

Read more: Iowa's minor league baseball teams find themselves in the 2020 election fight

Nearly all of the major 2020 candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar; and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, have devoted substantial resources and time to winning the state.

The only exception, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, entered the race late and is skipping the caucus entirely to focus on the big states that vote later, such as California and Texas.

Here is what you need to know about the Iowa caucus.