Veterans Affairs deputy secretary James Byrne fired 5 months after Senate confirmed Trump appointee

James Byrne, the deputy secretary for the Veterans Affairs Department, was fired Monday, just five months after the Senate confirmed his appointment to that post by President Donald Trump.

"Today, I dismissed VA Deputy Secretary James Byrne due to loss of confidence in Mr. Byrne's ability to carry out his duties," said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie in a statement. "This decision is effective immediately."

Wilkie did not give any details of why he fired Byrne, a Naval Academy graduate who had worked at the VA in senior posistions for more than two years.

CNBC has asked for more information about Byrne's termination from the VA press office.

Axios.com first reported Monday that Byrne had been fired.

Byrne, a former Marine infantry officer, was confirmed by the Senate by a vote of 81-11 last September.

Before his confirmation, Byrne had served as acting secretary of the VA since August 2018. He was named general counsel of the VA a year earlier.

Byrne previously worked at Lockheed Martin Corp. as chief privacy officer for that defense contractor, and lead attorney for information technology, cybersecurity and counterintelligence.

He also had worked as an international narcotics prosecutor for the Justice Department.

