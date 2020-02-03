[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is scheduled to resume Monday, with House managers and the defense gearing up to present closing arguments to the Senate.

The trial resumes a day before Trump delivers his State of the Union address to Congress.

The vote on whether to remove Trump from office is scheduled for Wednesday. The GOP-controlled Senate is unlikely to remove the president from office.

A razor-thin majority of Senate Republicans on Friday shut down a proposal to admit additional witnesses and documents, a crucial vote that pushed the trial into its final stages.

The final tally was 51-49, with Republican Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine voting in favor of calling additional witnesses.

The House voted to impeach Trump on Dec. 18 on articles of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Democrats accuse Trump of withholding $391 million in congressionally appropriated military aid to Ukraine while pressuring the country to announce probes into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, as well as a debunked conspiracy theory about 2016 election interference.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.