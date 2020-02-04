Skip Navigation
Billionaire investor Ron Baron: I'm not opposed to higher taxes, but 'I hate the wealth tax idea'

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • Ron Baron told CNBC on Tuesday that he's ardently against implementing a wealth tax.
  • "I hate the wealth tax idea," the founder of Baron Capital and a lifelong Democrat said.
  • Last year, Baron suggested a value-added tax instead.
Ron Baron
Cameron Costa | CNBC

Billionaire investor Ron Baron told CNBC on Tuesday that he's ardently against implementing a wealth tax.

"I hate the wealth tax idea," the founder of Baron Capital and a lifelong Democrat said in a "" interview.

Baron in the past has expressed his disdain for a wealth tax. Last year, Baron suggested a value-added tax instead, which has been adopted in many European countries and puts levies on goods and services during each stage of production and sale.

Billionaires Warren Buffett and Bill Gates have also said for a long time that taxes should go up on the wealthy.