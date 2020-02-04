Top Hollywood celebrities and Silicon Valley investors are linked to the app that failed in Iowa

Steven Spielberg arrives at the premiere of 'Ready Player One' held at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2018 in Hollywood, California

Some of the best-known Silicon Valley investors and top names in Hollywood are behind the nonprofit group that launched the app that broke down during the Iowa caucus Monday night.

Results from the first-in-the-nation voting event for the 2020 election are still unknown after Iowa officials reported irregularities with the data from the app, forcing them to switch to manual counting. Iowa Democrats were using an app developed by Shadow, a progressive start-up managed by a three-year-old nonprofit called Acronym.

To raise capital, Acronym established a political action committee called Pacronym, which the organization's web site says helped elect 65 "progressive candidates across the country" in 2018, a year before it invested in Shadow. Pacronym has raised $7.8 million since the beginning of 2019, according to data from the Federal Election Commission.

That funding is going toward "advancing progressive causes through innovative communications, advertising and organizing programs," Acronym says on its site. In addition to Shadow, Acronym is an investor in a digital news organization called Courier Newsroom and digital strategy firm Lockwood Strategy.

Fourteen investors have each contributed at least $100,000 to Pacronym, all between October and December. From Silicon Valley, backers include Kenneth Duda, the chief technology officer of Arista Networks; Mike Moritz, the Sequoia Capital partner who made a fortune backing Google and Yahoo; Jim Swartz, the co-founder of venture firm Accel; and Mimi Haas, who's not in tech but is a major Bay Area figure and the widow of Peter Haas of the Levi Strauss family.