Jeff Bezos sells $1.8 billion worth of Amazon stock as it closes above $1 trillion market cap

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sold more than $1.8 billion of shares in his company over the past week, according to financial filings.

The series of sales began on Jan. 31, the filings show, and continued through Feb. 3, and were executed under a pre-arranged trading plan. In total, Bezos sold 905,456 shares in the company for $1.84 billion, according to the filings.

The sale disclosure comes as Amazon's closing price vaulted the company's market capitalization over $1 trillion, a mark that it first touched in intraday trading in 2018. The company re-joins fellow tech giants Apple, Microsoft and Google parent company Alphabet, all of which have topped the trillion-dollar mark in recent days.

Bezos made similarly massive sales of Amazon stock in 2019 and 2017, and has said he sells at least $1 billion of Amazon stock a year to fund his rocket startup, Blue Origin.