JPMorgan is bullish on Snap's revenue and user growth ahead of earnings

Snap could be the next tech company to rise after reporting results this earnings season, according to JPMorgan.

The company is slated to release its fourth quarter results after the bell Tuesday. It has been a mixed earnings season so far for major tech companies, with shares of Amazon and Apple rising after their reports, but shares of Facebook and Google slid.

JPMorgan said in a note to clients on Tuesday that it expects Snap, which is a 'Best Idea' for the bank, to report strong user growth and improving margins.