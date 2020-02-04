Macy's to close 125 stores, cut 2,000 corporate jobs, in hunt for growth

Macy's will shut 125 stores over the next three years and slash about 2,000 corporate jobs, as it shutters its tech offices in San Francisco and its Cincinnati headquarters, the company announced Tuesday afternoon.

The department store chain said it plans to exit weaker shopping malls, and instead will shift its focus toward opening smaller-format stores in strip centers. Macy's has shuttered more than 100 stores since 2015.

Beginning in 2020, it said it expects to generate annual gross savings of about $1.5 billion, which will be fully realized by the end of 2022. This year, Macy's is anticipating gross savings of roughly $600 million, "some of which will flow to the bottom line in order to stabilize operating margin."

Macy's said it will reinvest some of these savings back into its business, with a focus on growing its off-price business, known as Backstage, expanding outside of the mall and improving online.

"We are taking the organization through significant structural change to lower costs, bring teams closer together and reduce duplicative work," CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement. "The changes we are making are deep and impact every area of the business, but they are necessary. I know we will come out of this transition stronger, more agile and better fit to compete in today's retail environment."

Macy's shares were recently up less than 1%, after initially jumping more than 3% on the news.

The planned closures and job cuts come ahead of Macy's holding a meeting with investors in New York on Wednesday, where it is expected to walk through a multi-year plan that aims to get the retailer back to sales growth.

Earlier Tuesday, Macy's had confirmed with CNBC it was closing its tech offices in San Francisco, consolidating these operations in New York and Atlanta.

As it also shuts its headquarters in downtown Cincinnati, and an office in Lorain, Ohio, the company said New York will become its sole corporate headquarters.

Macy's said the 125 stores now planned for closure, which include the roughly 30 it already announced, account for roughly $1.4 billion in annual sales.

Meantime, Macy's said it is planning to open an additional 50 Backstage stores within its existing department stores, along with seven freestanding Backstage locations, in 2020.

The roughly 2,000 jobs being cut represent about 9% of its workforce, Macy's said.

Macy's said it expects the total costs related to these changes to amount to between $450 million and $490 million, the majority of which will be recorded in 2019.