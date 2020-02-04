Snap drops 11% on revenue shortfall

Snap just released its fourth-quarter earnings, and the company missed on revenue expectations, sending shares plunging as much as 14% after the bell on Tuesday.

Here's how the numbers came in:

Earnings: 3 cents per share vs. 1 cent per share forecast by Refinitiv

3 cents per share vs. 1 cent per share forecast by Refinitiv Revenue: $561 million vs. $563 million forecast by Refinitiv

$561 million vs. $563 million forecast by Refinitiv Global daily active users (DAUs): 218 million vs. 215 million forecast by FactSet

218 million vs. 215 million forecast by FactSet Average revenue per user: $2.58 vs. $2.62 forecast by FactSet

Snap reported revenue of $561 million, up 44% compared to a year prior. Analysts were expecting Snap to report $563 million in revenue for the period.

"The strength in our core business gives us confidence in our long term growth and profitability and we're excited to build on these results in 2020 and beyond," Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said in a statement.

The company reported 218 million daily active users for the fourth quarter, up 17% year-over-year.

Snap provided revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2020, saying it expects to generate between $450 million and $470 million, ahead of analysts expectations of $462 million for the period.

Despite stiff competition from Facebook and up-start TikTok, Snap has managed to continue growing its user base while ramping up ad sales by putting a focus on young users and augmented reality technology.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal is an investor in Snap.