The UK seems determined to alienate the EU before trade talks even begin

The tears of joy and sadness seen on Brexit Day had barely dried when the U.K. and EU were at each other's throats again ahead of trade talks set to last until the end of the year.

The U.K. and EU both set out their negotiating positions on Monday with Prime Minister Boris Johnson blithely stating that there was "no need" for the U.K. to accept EU rules as part of a free trade agreement, and if the EU won't budge and give it a Canada-style free trade agreement, it could walk away.

"There is no need for a free trade agreement to involve accepting EU rules on competition policy, subsidies, social protection, the environment or anything similar, any more than the EU should be obliged to accept U.K. rules," the U.K. leader said.

Meanwhile in Brussels Monday, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier stated practically the opposite: That while the EU wants an "highly ambitious" trade deal with U.K., with zero tariffs and quotas on all goods, such an offer was reliant on the U.K. agreeing to open and fair competition in the long-term and guarantees to ensure a "level playing field."

But no need to fear everyone: Johnson said Monday that the U.K. will prosper whatever trade deal it gets, likening the country to a "supercharged" free trade superman while at the same time promising that the country would not engage in some "cut throat race to the bottom" with the EU to undermine its economy.