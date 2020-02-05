Are you a good tipper? Here's how to tell whether you're truly generous.

Young female barista has a disappointed expression on her face as she counts her tips at the end of the day.

When it comes to tipping, most Americans believe they are better than average.

But some may be overestimating just how generous they are.

A new survey from TD Ameritrade finds that 81% of Americans rate themselves as great tippers.

Broken down by generation, baby boomers have the highest opinions of themselves, with 81% indicating they are great at tipping. That compares to 79% of Generation X and 79% of millennials who said the same.

But exactly when each generation tips varies with each situation.

One group of workers that almost everyone agrees should receive a tip: restaurant waiters and waitresses. Ninety-one percent of baby boomers said they typically leave a tip. Meanwhile, 81% of Gen Xers and 72% of millennials said the same.

Bartenders were next on the list, with 66% of boomers tipping. That compares to 62% of Gen X and 57% of millennials.

Meanwhile, food delivery drivers were less likely to receive tips. In this case, however, millennials were the most likely to leave a gratuity. While 60% of that younger generation typically leave a tip, Gen Xers came in at 56% and boomers, 48%.

Boomers are also more likely to show their generosity to salon and spa workers, taxi drivers, parking attendants and hotel workers.

One type of worker who tends to get short shrift: fast food and coffee shop staff. Overall, just 26% of respondents said they typically leave extra money for those services. Gen X were the most likely to leave a gratuity, at 35%.

The survey also showed that many individuals don't agree on how a tip should be calculated. Most Gen Xers and millennials, at 55% and 58%, respectively, exclude tax when calculating gratuities. But just 47% of boomers do the same.