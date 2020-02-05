BNP Paribas posts slight profit beat for the fourth quarter

BNP Paribas reported a net income of 1.84 billion euros ($2 billion) for the final quarter of 2019, slightly above market expectations.
Analysts had forecast a net income of 1.73 billion euros for the fourth quarter, according to Refinitiv.
Here are some of the highlights for fourth quarter:
"With a net income of 8.2 billion euros, BNP Paribas achieved a very good performance in 2019 thanks to its good business drive and the effects of its transformation. BNP Paribas confirms the strength of its diversified and integrated model," Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, chief executive officer, said in a statement.
Shares of the French lender have risen 21% over the last 12 months.