Goldman Sachs' first-ever investor day appears to have made the desired impression.

Analysts at Citi raised their price target for the investment bank to $290 per share from $255, roughly 20% above where the stock closed on Monday.

Goldman set several key goals, including boosting return on total equity to above 14% within three years and cutting expenses by $1.3 billion, and Citi said in a note to clients that it believes the bank can hit many of those marks.