Franchising growth could fall to lowest rate in four years amid election year uncertainty

America's franchisees are poised for another year of growth in 2020 as the U.S. economy chugs along, bolstered by a strong consumer. But facing an election year and a historically tight jobs market, franchise establishment growth is slowing to its lowest rate in the past four years.

The International Franchise Association's Franchise Business Economic Outlook for 2020 projects the number of franchised business in the U.S. will increase by 1.5% to a total of 785,316 — adding 232,000 jobs this year to reach 8.6 million employees. This is the tenth year in a row of establishment growth.

Despite the sunny outlook, the study done by FRANdata, expects "steady but slowing growth" in the year ahead. The expected increase in the number of franchised establishments nationwide is 1.5%, the slowest pace since 2016. Still, the GDP contribution by the franchising industry is expected to grow by 4.6% to nearly $495 billion.

"We see industry growth continuing to ride momentum and market growth in 2020 despite broader uncertainty in the rest of the economy, so there's a slight plateau compared to other years," said Matthew Haller, senior vice president of government relations and public affairs for the IFA, the industry's largest franchising association. "Anytime you get into the year before or of an election, there's some hesitation about investment."