UK tech entrepreneur Lynch submits himself for arrest over US extradition

Mike Lynch, the British tech billionaire who sold his data company Autonomy to Hewlett Packard, submitted himself for arrest on Wednesday as part of a bid by the United States to extradite him to face criminal charges.

Lynch's lawyers said he "vigorously rejects all the allegations against him and is determined to continue to fight these charges".

Hewlett Packard is suing Lynch in Britain's High Court for billions of pounds in damages over the deal. It has alleged he fraudulently inflated the value of Autonomy before he sold it.

Lynch has denied the allegations.

"The US Department of Justice should not have commenced extradition proceedings prior to the judgment of the English High Court," Lynch's lawyers Chris Morvillo and Reid Weingarten said.