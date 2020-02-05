Jeff Weiner to step down as LinkedIn CEO and become executive chairman

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner announced his plans to step down from the position on June 1 and become executive chairman. Ryan Roslansky, LinkedIn's senior vice president of product, will succeed Weiner as CEO at the Microsoft-owned company.

Weiner joined LinkedIn from Yahoo to be the business social network's president in late 2008. In mid-2009 he became LinkedIn's CEO.

Microsoft bought LinkedIn for $27 billion in 2017, the software company's biggest acquisition to date. Microsoft has generally permitted LinkedIn to operate independently, although some integrations of the companies' products have come about since the deal.

In June, Weiner characterized his role as a dream job during an interview on CNBC.

"Last summer, I began talking with Satya about transitioning from my current dream job to my next one and helping him decide on my successor as CEO," Weiner wrote in a LinkedIn post announcing the news on Wednesday.

In the post Weiner used the phrase "next play" five times. The phrase has become among LinkedIn employees when they congratulate one another for announcing new jobs. Weiner has said he adopted the phrase from Mike Krzyzewski, the coach of Duke University's Blue Devils basketball team.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.