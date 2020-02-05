Stodgy utilities competing with tech stocks for hottest sector in the market right now

Signage is displayed at the FirstEnergy Corp. Bruce Mansfield coal-fired power plant in Shippingport, Pennsylvania. Justin Merriman | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The best two sectors so far this year are the fast-growing tech sector and stodgy old utilities, continuing an odd race that has been going on for more than 18 months. The utilities sector gained 6.61% in January, far surpassing the S&P 500, which finished down 0.2% for the opening month. Technology was the next closest sector at 3.89%, and pulled ahead of the utilities for the year with a strong start to February. The recent spike for utilities has raised some eyebrows among investors and strategists. "Utilities going parabolic? Now I've seen everything!" Matt Malek of Miller Tabak & Co. said in a note to clients during the middle of the sharp jump. The rapid gain may be an anomaly, but the sector's outperformance is actually a longer-term trend. "Since U.S. economic growth peaked in 2Q18, utilities have far away been the best-performing Level 1 Sector, returning 45.4 percent," Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson said in a note last month, adding that this was roughly double the return of the S&P 500 and 7 percentage points better than the technology sector. When looking at the price returns of the widely traded Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, the gap isn't quite as big, but its still greater than 10 percentage points.

Part of the reason for the strength of utilities is lower interest rates. The Fed raised rates at the beginning of this run, with two hikes toward the end of 2018, but reversed course with three 25 basis point cuts last year. The low-interest rate environment has given utility stocks, which on average have a dividend yield of about 3%, a healthy premium to 10-year Treasurys rates and other low-yield fixed income assets, said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. "I feel like if you're picking up over 100 basis points with the upside potential of an equity, that's a pretty good trade," Gaffney said.

Safe haven with growth?