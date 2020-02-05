Trump's impeachment boosts fourth-quarter fundraising for key lawmakers on both sides of the aisle

Adam Schiff (C), the House Democrat who led the Trump investigation speaks during a press conference where U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R) announced impeachment managers for the articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill on January 15, 2020, in Washington, DC, United States.

Several key lawmakers involved in President Donald Trump's impeachment got big boosts in fundraising in the final quarter of 2019.

Democratic and Republican Congress members, including Rep. Adam Schiff, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Rep. Elise Stefanik, saw their fundraising increase significantly in the fourth quarter as Trump's impeachment process unfolded in the House of Representatives.

Schiff, D-Ca., raised more than $2.5 million in the last quarter of 2019, his largest quarterly haul for 2019, according to Federal Election Commission filings released late Tuesday.

Schiff's fundraising bonanza, collected between October and December of last year, overlapped with his leadership role during the House impeachment investigation into Trump's Ukraine dealings.

His fourth-quarter sum, which makes up about a third of total contributions received in 2019, handily eclipsed that of several Democratic fundraising powerhouses, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Ocasio-Cortez of New York brought in more than $1.9 million, and Pelosi of California brought in almost $1.8 million, according to filings with the FEC.

Like Schiff's latest fundraising quarter, Pelosi's fourth-quarter haul represents her most profitable quarter of 2019.

Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, was the lead impeachment manager in Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate that began Jan. 21 and will end on Wednesday. Throughout the proceedings, Schiff argued for Trump's removal from office.

Trump was impeached by the House on Dec. 18 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Schiff's office did not immediately return a request for comment.

The impeachment process also bolstered Republican coffers, with McConnell, R-KY, and Stefanik, R-N.Y., closing 2019 with their largest hauls of the year.

Both McConnell, who received more than $3.8 million in the final quarter, and Stefanik, whose contributions soared to about $3.1 million during the same time period, have championed Trump throughout the impeachment process.

McConnell, who is normally a hard-hitting fundraiser, almost doubled his take in the fourth quarter from the third, according to FEC data filed on Jan. 31.

The Kentucky senator said in December that he would not be "an impartial juror" in Trump's impeachment trial and that he would coordinate with White House lawyers in charge of leading Trump's defense.

Stefanik's fundraising took off during the fourth quarter, FEC fillings from Jan. 31 show, as she rose to fame following her ardent defenses of Trump in the House impeachment probe.

In the third quarter, she only raised about $400,000. In the first half of 2019, Stefanik raised about $257,000 in the first quarter and about $407,000 in the second quarter.

Stefanik was "overwhelmed by the historic level of support I received in Q4 from my constituents in the North Country and from Americans across the nation who were stunned by Adam Schiff's utter mishandling of the impeachment charade in the House Intelligence Committee," she said in a statement to Politico.