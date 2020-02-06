Andrew Yang fires dozens of campaign staffers after weak showing in Iowa

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang speaks to voters during a campaign stop in Nevada, Iowa, January 28, 2020.

Dozens of senior-level staffers were fired from Andrew Yang's campaign following a poor showing in Iowa, according to NBC News.

The most recent results from the Iowa caucus cast Yang with 1% of the delegates, putting him in what appears to be sixth place and well behind Sen. Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg who appear to be neck and neck in the standings.

The results of the Iowa contest has yet to be made official due to election-night snafus and reporting problems.

The campaign's national political and policy directors were among those who got the boot. In some cases, staffers first became aware that they had been let go when their email access was denied, according to Politico, which first reported the news.

"As part of our original plans following the Iowa caucuses, we are winding down our Iowa operations and restructuring to compete as the New Hampshire primary approaches," campaign manager Zach Graumann told CNBC in a statement.

"These actions are a natural evolution of the campaign post-Iowa, same as other campaigns have undertaken, and Andrew Yang is going to keep fighting for the voices of the more than 400,000 supporters who have donated to the campaign and placed a stake in the future of our country."

Yang, who before entering the race had worked in venture capitalism, has exceeded expectations. According to the latest RealClearPolitics polling average, he has 3.6% support in national polls. He has appeared in most of Democratic primary debates and was the final candidate to qualify for Friday night's event in New Hampshire.

The businessman has amassed a loyal base of internet-savvy supporters known as the "Yang Gang" and has received endorsements from celebrities, including actor and rapper Donald Glover and comedian Dave Chappelle.

Yang's campaign has focused on his freedom dividend plan, which promises $1,000 a month to every American over 18.

Yang's campaign in the fourth-quarter of 2019 raised a substantial $16.5 million.