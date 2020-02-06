Chrysler unveils 2021 Pacifica minivan with increased capability, safety to better compete against crossovers

Fiat Chrysler has freshened the Chrysler Pacifica minivan with SUV-inspired styling, a new all-wheel-drive system and nearly 100 standard safety features.

The new features and updated styling were done to better compete against crossovers and SUVs, segments customers have been flocking to from passenger cars for their space, capability and safety – three areas Chrysler concentrated on for the 2021 Pacifica.

Pricing for the updated vehicle, which will arrive in U.S. dealerships in the fourth quarter, was not announced. The Pacifica currently starts between about $34,000 and $50,000. The updated vehicle was unveiled Thursday morning at the Chicago Auto Show.

Tim Kuniskis, head of Fiat Chrysler's passenger cars division in North America, said the company doesn't expect the updates to draw a substantial number of crossover and SUV buyers, but they should assist in maintaining the vehicle's customer base as well as the company's sales leadership in the segment.

"We're not looking at it to grow the segment, we're looking at it to maintain the leadership," he told CNBC last month during a media briefing for the vehicle. "But if you look at why nearly 3,000 people a day are switching from a passenger car to a (utility vehicle), why are they doing this? They're doing it for space, size and utility, but that's not enough. Because if that was enough, they'd buy a minivan. It's the capability that goes along with that."