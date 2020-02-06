The luxury days 'are gone' — Guest describes life inside quarantined cruise ship off Japan

One of the quarantined passengers aboard a Princess Cruises ship told CNBC on Thursday that the vessel is moored, but guests are not allowed to leave.

"The cruise has ended and we are in a quarantine situation," said 74-year-old David Abel, who's being held on the Diamond Princess with his wife, Sally, in Japan as the cruise line plays a role in stopping the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

He spoke to CNBC through a Skype call that aired on the network's special "Outbreak" report.

"All of the luxury of having someone — a steward coming to the cabin, make the bed, put chocolate on the pillow, change the towels, face cloths, clean the bathroom — those days are gone," Abel said explaining the environment. "It just ain't happening."

The Carnival-owned company on Tuesday placed 3,700 passengers and crew under a two-week mandatory quarantine after 10 passengers tested positive for the fast-spreading virus. It's a move required by the Japanese Ministry of Health. Since then, 10 additional passengers have tested positive, bringing the total to 20.

Abel's been leading a private Facebook group for his fellow passengers in an effort to "let off steam" and cheer each other up. He's also been posting daily Facebook Live videos, while the ship provides guests with complimentary internet and phone service.