Big jobs report, consumer credit and earnings: 3 things to watch for on Friday

Here's what investors need to know about Friday.

The Labor Department will release nonfarm payrolls and the unemployment rate for January before the bell. The consensus is for a net increase of 158,000 jobs and for the unemployment rate to stay flat at 3.5%, according to economists polled by Dow Jones.

Average hourly earnings are expected to have risen 0.3%, according to Dow Jones. Those earnings rose by 0.11% in the last report.

In December, the economy added 145,000 jobs, according to the Labor Department. Revisions for 2019's total employment numbers are also expected to be released.

Earlier in the week, a survey by ADP and Moody's showed a much-better-than-expected gain of 291,000 private payroll jobs in January. Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, said mild weather helped that report come in well above estimates.

The private payroll survey does not include government jobs included in the Labor Department's report, and the two numbers can sometimes differ substantially in a given month.