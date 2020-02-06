Oxfam accuses EU of tying aid money to African migration curbs

A group of illegal migrants are processed by Italian officials and given basic health checks by members of the Italian Red Cross as they disembark from an Italian navy boat in the harbour at Messina.

Oxfam has accused the European Union of using African aid and development funding to strong-arm African countries into limiting migration to the continent.

The EU Trust Fund (EUTF) for Africa was established in 2015 to address the root causes of mass migration from some of Africa's poorest and most unstable countries.

However, in a report published last week following extensive analysis of the allocation of funds, the charity confederation revealed that over 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) of poverty reduction and development funding was going to EU member states' domestic migration curbing policies. These included enhanced border controls and repatriation of migrants. The EU did not respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Oxfam EU Migration Policy Advisor Raphael Shilhav said European governments were focusing on bowing to anti-immigration sentiment at home for short-term political wins, at the expense of long-term development strategies.

"The EU needs to stop undermining its own values. Development aid is meant to fight poverty, inequality, and the growing climate crisis and it should not be politicized," Shilhav said in a statement.

Oxfam cautioned that tying development policy to domestic objectives undermines economic development, resilience and human mobility which could help improve the lives of people in Africa.

The report found that just 56 million euros of the EUTF, less than 1.5% of the total fund, was allocated to regular migration schemes.