Pinterest shares surge after earnings beat

Pinterest shares climbed as much as 14.9% in after-hours trading on Thursday following the company's fourth-quarter earnings report. The company beat on both the top and bottom lines for the quarter.
Here are the key numbers:
Pinterest's 2020 full-year outlook also exceeded analysts' expectations. For the year, Pinterest said it expects revenue to come in at up to $1.52 billion, compared to consensus estimates of $1.5 billion.
CEO Ben Silbermann said the company "improved the foundation of the Pinterest app" in the fourth quarter, by improving recommendations and the shopping experience, as well as speeding up performance of the platform. In 2020, Pinterest intends to focus on "delivering relevant content, ads and shopping experiences," he added.