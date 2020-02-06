Pinterest shares surge after earnings beat

Ben Silbermann, co-founder and chief executive officer of Pinterest Inc., center, rings the opening bell on the floor on the New York Stock Exchange during the company's initial public offering (IPO) in New York, on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Pinterest shares climbed as much as 14.9% in after-hours trading on Thursday following the company's fourth-quarter earnings report. The company beat on both the top and bottom lines for the quarter.

Here are the key numbers:

Earnings per share: 12 cents, excluding some items, vs. 8 cents forecast by Refinitiv

12 cents, excluding some items, vs. 8 cents forecast by Refinitiv Revenue: $400 million vs. $371 million expected, per Refinitiv

$400 million vs. $371 million expected, per Refinitiv Monthly active users: 335 million vs. 331.3 million forecast by FactSet

335 million vs. 331.3 million forecast by FactSet Average revenue per user: $1.22, vs. $1.14 forecast by FactSet

Pinterest's 2020 full-year outlook also exceeded analysts' expectations. For the year, Pinterest said it expects revenue to come in at up to $1.52 billion, compared to consensus estimates of $1.5 billion.

CEO Ben Silbermann said the company "improved the foundation of the Pinterest app" in the fourth quarter, by improving recommendations and the shopping experience, as well as speeding up performance of the platform. In 2020, Pinterest intends to focus on "delivering relevant content, ads and shopping experiences," he added.