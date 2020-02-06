Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: VMware, Micron, Pfizer & more

Bernstein upgraded the cloud infrastructure & digital workspace technology company and said it expects earnings to "outperform."

"VMware has been a controversial stock as investors have had concerns over the Dell overhang and if/ when Server Virtualization business could decline. To understand the upside /downside, we have broken down each of VMware's businesses and their growth potential which has led us to increase our revenue and earnings expectations above consensus. While we continue to have long-term concerns, we believe that the downside risks are baked into VMware's stock price while the upside opportunities are not and therefore, we expect VMware earnings to outperform expectations."