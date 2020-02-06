Watch: Trump slams impeachment day after Senate acquits him of two charges

[The stream is slated to start at 12 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is expected to deliver remarks from the White House on his impeachment Thursday afternoon, a day after the Senate acquitted him on two charges.

In the months leading up to the Senate trial and during the trial itself, Trump continuously labeled his impeachment a "hoax" or a "witch hunt." In his speech on Thursday, Trump is expected to double down on those claims, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told reporters ahead of the event.

Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House on Dec. 18 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The action was triggered by a whistleblower report about a July 25 phone call with Ukraine in which the president appeared to dangle nearly $400 million in congressionally appropriated military aid in exchange for that country's investigations into his political rivals.

In the final vote in the impeachment trial Wednesday, only one Republican, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, found Trump guilty of abuse of power, while 52 Republicans voted to acquit him.

On the second charge, obstruction of Congress, the vote was split down party lines, with all 53 Republicans senators finding him not guilty and 47 Democrats voting to convict.

