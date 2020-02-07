Singapore braces for 'significant' impact on tourism as coronavirus cases rise

Singapore — among the countries with the most confirmed cases of the new coronavirus — is increasingly feeling the heat as the number of infected cases climbs.

The impact on the tourism sector will be "significant" as tourists from mainland China accounted for 20% of Singapore's total international visitors last year, said Keith Tan, chief executive of the Singapore Tourism Board.

"The Chinese economy is a lot more significant now than it was 17 years ago during SARS. And ... in 2003, for tourism, China accounted for just 9% of our international visitor arrivals," he told CNBC Thursday. "Now it's about 20%. So the direct impact, everyday this lasts, will be more significant than SARS."

The latest coronavirus outbreak, thought to have originated from a seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has brought back memories of SARS. During the SARS epidemic in 2002 and 2003, regional economies including Singapore were sent into a tailspin.

On Thursday, two new cases were announced, which took Singapore's total confirmed cases to 30, according to the health ministry. The youngest patient so far is a six-month-old baby.