Dozens tested for new coronavirus on cruise ship docked near New York City

This is a file photo showing Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.'s Quantum-class cruise ship, the Anthem of the Sea, as it sits moored at the Cape Liberty Cruise Port in Bayonne, Oct. 6, 2015.

More than two dozen passengers on a cruise ship docked near New York City have been tested for the new coronavirus, state officials said Friday, and four have been hospitalized.

Personnel from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention boarded the ship to test 27 passengers "who recently traveled from mainland China," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said Friday.

"After being assessed by the CDC, 23 of those passengers were cleared and four individuals are being evaluated at an area hospital," he said.

The ship, Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas, is docked in Bayonne, New Jersey, about 15 miles from New York City.

The four hospitalized passengers are a family that was recently in mainland China, but not Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, the CDC said in a statement, adding that two were ill when CDC personnel boarded the ship.