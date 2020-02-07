HSBC says the euro zone economy might be at a 'turning point'

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly before the closing bell, June 29, 2015. U.S. stocks fell sharply in heavy trading on Monday and the S&P 500 and the Dow had their worst day since October after a collapse in Greek bailout talks intensified fears that the country could be the first to exit the euro zone.

The euro zone could be at a "turning point" for economic activity, according to HSBC, with disappointing growth remaining despite survey optimism.

Euro zone GDP (gross domestic product) growth surprised markets to the downside in the fourth quarter, rising by just 0.1% to post its slowest pace of growth in almost seven years.

On the individual level, the French and Italian economies contracted in the fourth quarter, and HSBC Senior European Economist Fabio Balboni suggested in a note Thursday that with growth so weak, this was further evidence that it "does not take much to knock the euro zone into contraction."

German manufacturing has continued to weigh, and industrial production figures out of Europe's largest economy sharply disappointed, coming in at -3.5% against +0.1% market expectations. The services sector has also shown signs of slippage.

However, survey data has begun to strengthen so far in 2020, with manufacturing PMI (purchasing managers' index) readings and economic sentiment indexes looking up.

Balboni highlighted German wage growth hitting a 20-year high and unemployment fears across the bloc remaining broadly low, suggesting that in combination with "mildly expansionary fiscal stances geared towards consumers," this could support consumption.

However, with a multitude of downside risks remaining and loose central bank monetary policy running out of steam, any unpleasant surprises to the survey indications of gradually improving growth momentum could be profound.