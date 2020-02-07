Ireland votes for a new government on Saturday: Here are the main contenders

President Donald Trump meets with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Washington.

Ireland will hold a general election on Saturday with the current ruling government at real risk of losing power.

Since 2017, Leo Varadkar has led the Republic of Ireland in his role as Taoiseach — a word that translates to prime minister and is roughly pronounced "tee-shock." The lower house of Parliament that Varadkar heads is known as the Dáil Éireann (Assembly of Ireland).

Varadkar leads his Fine Gael party in a minority government that has relied on the support of independent lawmakers as well as occasional votes on budget-related issues from the main opposition Fianna Fáil.

The 41-year-old has enjoyed solid support from the Irish population over his handling of the U.K.'s exit from the EU. The country's economy is strong and there is full employment.

But unhappiness remains. Housing, homelessness and health have all been problematic issues and Irish law forcibly makes people redundant at 65 years old — leading to a high number of older people suffering a cash shortfall.

And while jobs are plentiful for the working age people who are willing to live in cities, rent and housing costs have easily outstripped wages.

One opinion poll published Monday suggested that nationalist party Sinn Féin has enjoyed a late surge of support and could gather more backing than both Varadkar's Fine Gael party and Micheál Martin of the main opposition party, Fianna Fail.

Sinn Féin is only entering 42 candidates and with 80 required to form a government, its best hope is to seek an influential role in a coalition government.

A fresh election was needed as a growing number of independent lawmakers expressed dissatisfaction with Fine Gael and the temporary confidence and supply agreement with Fianna Fáil came to an end.

The vote takes place on a Saturday for the first time since 1918 and will be held on the same day that Ireland plays a rugby match against Wales. Defending the date, Varadkar said the timing would make it easier for students to vote and that a weekend date would also avoid school closures.