Junk bond scare is rising: 'No one cares. People are buying everything'

Even as interest rates remain low and investor appetite is strong, the ever-rising high-yield corporate debt levels are continuing to raise concerns on Wall Street. The latest warning comes from Charles Schwab strategists, who are advising clients to reduce their exposure, or underweight, to a part of the market that will see a record number of maturities over the next five years. "We think risks are elevated. We are concerned about the level of corporate profits," said Collin Martin, a fixed income strategist at Schwab who focuses on corporate bonds. "We think too many people are reaching for yield."

Investors for the past decade-plus have been in a race for yield as the Federal Reserve has kept benchmark rates low and as borrowing costs for corporates, even at the lowest end of the credit spectrum, remain cheap. The ICE BofAML High Yield Master II effective yield is around 5.3%, near the lowest its been for the entire recovery cycle and well off the most recent high near 10% in February 2016. That has come with default rates that had been extremely low on a historical basis. However, that is changing. The junk default rate in 2019 rose to 3.3%, the highest level in three years and well above the non-recession norm of 2.4%, according to Fitch Ratings. Those defaults amounted to $38.6 billion, a 32% surge from 2018. Martin said he is particularly concerned about energy, which had a default rate of 9.5%, well above the 4.4% norm though below the all-time peak of 19.7% in January 2017. Energy is the largest high-yield sector, though its share of the market is diminishing. The likelihood of systemic risk is still low, Martin said. "This will be an issuer by issuer problem. It's more of a long-term risk," he said.

'It's a risk'