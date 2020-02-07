MLB analyst Jessica Mendoza signs extension at ESPN, resigns from Mets

ESPN Sunday Night Baseball color commentators Jessica Mendoza and Alex Rodriguez walk toward the Green Monster before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees on September 8, 2019 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

MLB analyst Jessica Mendoza signed a multiyear extension with ESPN, the network said in a press release Friday. She'll be resigning her role as a baseball operations advisor to the New York Mets.

Mendoza, 39, will be the first woman to serve as a solo analyst on national baseball telecasts. She will appear during weeknight games for ESPN this season. She will also be the first woman to serve as a World Series game analyst on national radio this season, according to the release.

"I've always prioritized my growth and these new opportunities will allow me to expand my broadcasting career while challenging me at the same time," Mendoza said in the release. "From calling MLB games on television and radio, to extensive studio work and features, I'm excited about everything that lies ahead."

Brodie Van Wagenen, general manager for the New York Mets, tweeted his support for Mendoza on Friday and said, "to focus more on those new responsibilities she will no longer be a Special Advisor to the Mets."

Mendoza first joined ESPN in 2007 and has served as an analyst on Sunday Night Baseball since August 2015.

In addition to her new role, she will continue to serve as the lead analyst for ESPN's coverage of the Women's College World Series. She will also serve as an on-site reporter at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

"We are proud that Jessica, one of our most talented and recognizable commentators, will continue blazing new trails with ESPN for several years to come," said Norby Williamson, ESPN executive vice president for production, in the release.

Mendoza won Olympic gold and silver medals with the U.S. softball team in 2004 and 2008. She also holds three World Championship titles and two Pan American Games Gold Medals.