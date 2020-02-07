Why New York Knicks might look to break the mold with Leon Rose and Steve Stoute picks

Steve Stoute, founder of Translation, participates in a social justice panel at the Civil Rights Summit at the LBJ Presidential Library on April 10, 2014. Stoute was recently hired as a brand consultant for the New York Knicks.

Connect the dots, and New York Knicks owner James Dolan is positioning himself for a chance at the game-winner, or at least he's appearing to do so.

Dolan, the billionaire chairman of Madison Square Garden is reportedly set to hire powerhouse agent Leon Rose of Creative Artists Agency as the new team president of basketball operations, according to ESPN. Despite the report, Dolan released a statement Thursday afternoon saying the team is still in search of a team president and have yet to make any hires.

If the report becomes official, the hire of Rose would come after the team fired team president Steve Mills, and weeks after the Knicks hired Steve Stoute, the branding guru who founded marketing agency Translation.

If Dolan does hire Rose, he's using the player-agent model to build his front office, which is a move growing in popularity among NBA owners.

The model suggests the agent, who already has relationships with superstar players and connections with top brands like Nike and Adidas, could be a force in attracting top stars to the hiring team.

There are several examples of the model. Look at Los Angeles Lakers' hire of general manger Rob Pelinka, who represented the late Kobe Bryant throughout his playing career, and Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers, who was a longtime agent before taking his current role. Myers helped land Kevin Durant in 2016. Former powerhouse agent Arn Tellem is now a part of the Detroit Pistons front office, too.

Rose represented NBA superstar LeBron James before he switched to current agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group. Rose, 59, and a New Jersey native, accumulated a packed roster of NBA stars including Oklahoma City star Chris Paul, former Knick and current Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, and Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.

According to Forbes, Rose, who is ranked 14th on the 2019 World's Most Powerful Sports Agents list, grossed $38 million in commissions last year, and negotiated $948.9 million in contracts throughout his career.

One NBA Western Conference executive didn't criticize the move to bring in Rose, pointing to the fact Dolan has tried other "traditional models" that failed; why not try something trending now.

"He's tried former player Isiah Thomas in different iterations, the NBA-player-star approach, and he tried different coaches," the executive told CNBC on condition of anonymity. "Then he tried the guru and went to Phil Jackson, and that blew up on him. He tried the NBA guys – Steve Mills, a guy who came from the NBA offices originally – he tried that model. Guys with good reputations around the league, so he figured [players] knew them, and that hasn't worked. So now, why not go off script a little bit?"