Shares in Japan rise as investors await China's trade data

Markets in Japan rose on Friday morning as investors awaited the release of China's trade data for January on Friday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.24% in early trade, while the Topix edged up 0.14%. Those shares made strong gains on Thursday following news that China had cut retaliatory tariffs on some U.S. goods by half. Mainland Chinese shares also ended the day higher in the previous session.

Elsewhere, South Korea's Kospi, however, declined 0.52%. Australia shares followed the trend, with the ASX 200 down 0.37%.

Investors will be keeping an eye on China's exports and imports data for January which are set to be released on Friday. The country's dollar-denominated exports and imports for December had beat expectations. In December China's trade surplus with the U.S. was $23.18 billion — down from $24.6 billion in November.