Shares in Japan rise as investors await China's trade data

Markets in Japan rose on Friday morning as investors awaited the release of China's trade data for January on Friday.
Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.24% in early trade, while the Topix edged up 0.14%. Those shares made strong gains on Thursday following news that China had cut retaliatory tariffs on some U.S. goods by half. Mainland Chinese shares also ended the day higher in the previous session.
Elsewhere, South Korea's Kospi, however, declined 0.52%. Australia shares followed the trend, with the ASX 200 down 0.37%.
Investors will be keeping an eye on China's exports and imports data for January which are set to be released on Friday. The country's dollar-denominated exports and imports for December had beat expectations. In December China's trade surplus with the U.S. was $23.18 billion — down from $24.6 billion in November.
The U.S. and China signed a phase one trade deal in January that paused the trade escalation between them, which has seen each of them slap billions of dollars worth of tariffs on the other's goods. The U.S. said the partial agreement included a clause for China to purchase billions of dollars' worth of agricultural goods.
The Asian giant's economy, however, is now under the shadow of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, which has led to growth forecasts being cut.
U.S stocks, meanwhile, soared to all-time highs on the back of those tariff cuts, strong corporate earnings and economic data.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 88.92 points higher, or 0.3%, to 29,379.77. The S&P 500 also climbed 0.3% to close at 3,345.78. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.7% to 9,572.15.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 98.496.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.93 per dollar, continuing its slide from yesterday. The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6719.
What's on tap for Friday (all times in HK/SIN):
8:30 a.m.: Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy statement
11:00 a.m.: China's exports, imports data, and trade balance