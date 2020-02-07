These five companies reporting earnings in the week ahead almost always beat the Street

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Earnings season is winding down, but next week features the reports of several companies that usually report better earnings than Wall Street expects.

More than 60% of companies in the S&P 500 have reported results so far, and more than 70% have beaten expectations as of Thursday, according to FactSet.

There are five large companies reporting next week that have consistently topped estimates over the past four years, or more, according to Bespoke. That doesn't make them sure-fire buys, however, as two have seen their shares decline on average, despite the beats.