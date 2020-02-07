Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Uber, eBay, T-Mobile & more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading on Friday.

Uber Technologies — Shares of Uber popped more than 9%, on pace for its best day ever since its IPO in May, after the ride-hailing company said it forecast reaching a key profitability goal sooner than expected. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber would move its EBITDA profitability target to Q4 2020 from a previous goal of becoming profitable by the end of 2021. The company also reported a better-than-expected loss per share.

Wynn Resorts — Wynn Resorts dropped 3.1%, bringing its one-month losses to more than 8%, as its business continues to be impacted by the coronavirus due to restricted travel in China and around the world. Hotel and cruise line companies have been taking the hardest hits from the deadly epidemic, with Las Vegas Sands and Carnival falling 4% and 12%, respectively, in the past month.

Activision — The video game maker's shares rose over 2% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.23 a share, stronger than the $1.19 a share Wall Street expected, according to a Refinitiv survey. Activision also raised its dividend by 11% to 41 cents a share, although its forecast of fiscal year earnings and revenue were below analysts' expectations according to FactSet.

T-Mobile — Shares rose more than 2% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' expectations on the top and bottom line. Revenue came in at $11.88 billion, which was ahead of the $11.82 billion analysts had been expecting, according to estimates from FactSet. The mobile service provider earned 87 cents per share in the quarter, which topped the consensus estimate of 83 cents.

eBay — eBay slumped 3.5% on Friday after NYSE-parent company Intercontinental Exchange announced that it would not continue to explore a possible acquisition of the e-commerce company. The stock had jumped sharply on Tuesday after the potential deal was reported. Shares are still trading above where they closed on Monday.

Pinterest — Pinterest rose more than 12% in midday trading after the company reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for the fourth quarter. Analysts were pleased to see that Pinterest continued to invest in efforts to monetize its platform as well as improvements to its shopping features.

"Because of the timing of new product rollouts, ad tech improvements, and focus on self-serve tools, among other key areas of focus, we may continue to see variability in growth rates, but overall we see Pinterest's continued focus to drive shoppability on its site, and tie together top of funnel consumer behavior with transactability as a unique opportunity," wrote Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian.

Canada Goose — Canada Goose shares dropped more than 4% after the Canadian clothing company issued weaker-than-forecast guidance for fiscal 2020. The company expects earnings per share to range between 1.33 Canadian dollars per share and CA$1.37 per share. That's below a FactSet estimate of CA$1.65 per share.

— CNBC's Yun Li, Pippa Stevens, Michael Sheetz, Fred Imbert and Jesse Pound contributed reporting.