US Treasury yields slide ahead of jobs data

U.S. sovereign bond yields fell on Friday morning as traders continued to monitor the outbreak of the coronavirus and looked ahead to fresh economic data.

At around 4 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.6162%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 2.0802%.

China's National Health Commission on Friday confirmed 31,131 cases of the deadly pneumonia-like virus in the country, with 636 deaths.

Investors will also be monitoring data with the Labor Department releasing nonfarm payrolls and the unemployment rate for January at 8:30 a.m. ET.The consensus is for a net increase of 158,000 jobs and for the unemployment rate to stay flat at 3.5%, according to economists polled by Dow Jones.