Mike Bloomberg is the only Democrat to top Trump in Gallup poll of small business owners

Mike Bloomberg is the only Democrat to top President Donald Trump in a Gallup poll of small business owners.

Fifty-two percent said they favored the former New York mayor in a hypothetical race against Trump, according to the poll by Gallup and payments-tech firm Square.

The poll, released Monday, was conducted Jan. 15 to 24, before the Iowa caucuses.

The survey asked respondents to indicate how Trump stacks up against seven top Democratic candidates: Bloomberg, former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Biden and Trump tied at 50%. Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Yang were at 49% against Trump's 51%, while Warren and Sanders got 48% vs. Trump's 52%.

Biden was the top choice for the Democratic nomination among survey participants who planned to vote in the primaries: 22% backed the former vice president.

Bloomberg was next with 17%, while Sanders and Warren had 14% and 13%, respectively. But 13% of respondents said they were undecided on their top choice among the seven Democrats.