Death toll for new coronavirus hits 805, exceeding that of SARS

The global death toll from the new coronavirus is now at 805, higher than that of SARS.

Hubei province reported on Sunday morning that there were 81 additional deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the mainland to 803. The global death toll for the new coronavirus now stands at 805, including one death in the Philippines and another in Hong Kong.

That compares to the SARS outbreak which killed at least 774 people and infected 8,096 people worldwide in 2002 and 2003, according to data from the World Health Organization.

Hubei, the Chinese province at the center of the global outbreak, accounts for most of the deaths and cases around the world.

The virus has infected more than 35,000 people worldwide, majority of them in mainland China. According to WHO's latest situation report, nearly 300 cases have been reported in 24 countries, mostly in Asia.

— This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.