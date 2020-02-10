Merkel's expected successor rules out standing as chancellor, throwing Germany's political direction into doubt

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, left, is congratulated by Angela Merkel after receiving the most votes to become the next leader of the German Christian Democrats (CDU) at a federal congress of the CDU on December 7, 2018 in Hamburg, Germany.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the expected successor of Angela Merkel, will not run for chancellor, according to party sources.

She will also give up the leadership of the CDU in the summer, according to an unnamed source cited by Reuters, setting in motion a party leadership contest. Merkel reportedly wants Kramp-Karrenbauer, known as "AKK," to remain as defense minister. Germany's DAX was trading 0.3% lower Monday morning.

The announcement was also reported by other German media outlets including newspapers Der Spiegel, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Handeslblatt and Die Welt. A CDU lawmaker confirmed the reports to CNBC but the party has not officially announced the news, although a press conference will take place later on Monday.

The announcement throws the CDU's political future, and that of Europe's largest economy, into doubt once Merkel steps down from the chancellorship in 2021.

Kramp-Karrenbauer had taken over the party leadership in December 2018 and was widely seen as a successor to Merkel, who has led Germany since 2005.

The move comes at a difficult time for German politics with the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), in an awkward and troubled coalition government with the Social Democratic Party (SPD). The CDU has seen its popularity decline in several regional elections in recent months.

There was uproar last week when the CDU party in the small state of Thuringia joined forces with the far-right, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party to elect the state's new premier. The move sent shockwaves to Berlin as mainstream parties had vowed not to work with the AfD before now.

—CNBC's Annette Weisbach contributed reporting to this story.