The coronavirus fallout is 'battering' African economies, Capital Economics says

An oil offshore platform owned by Total Fina Elf in the surroundings waters of the Angolan coast.

The indirect economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak is hitting Africa, with the sharp fall in commodity prices "battering" economies across the continent, according to Capital Economics.

Much of the international ripple effect from China's mass shutdowns has been concentrated in areas like tourism and manufacturing, which have been roiled by a ban on outbound tour groups and supply chain disruption arising from factory closures.

However, port closures in China are causing oil importers to cancel purchases and forcing sellers to look elsewhere, John Ashbourne, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, highlighted in a note Friday.

In Angola, state-owned petroleum and natural gas company Sonangol has already been forced to re-sell at a discount at least one shipment which was already en route, according to Ashbourne.

"While the price effect will hit all of Africa's commodity exporters, these trade disruptions will mostly affect West African oil exporters," Ashbourne said.