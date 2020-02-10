iPhone manufacturing in China is in limbo amid coronavirus outbreak

More than a week after shutting down all stores and offices in China amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the status of Apple's manufacturing workforce remains murky.

Apple supplier Foxconn was approved to resume production in Zhengzhou, a key manufacturing plant in the region, Reuters reported Sunday citing an unnamed source with direct knowledge, but so far only 10% of the workforce has returned, or about 16,000 people. The source said requests to reopen a plant in Shenzhen were not approved.

Apple stock was down about 1% in premarket trading Monday.

The Zhengzhou plant is "the most critical iPhone production site," making the iPhone 11 series and a new special edition, cheaper iPhone, top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note to clients Sunday. Apple is expected to unveil the special edition iPhone in March.

After the initial return date of Feb. 2 was postponed for the plant, Kuo said he estimates a 40% to 60% labor return rate. At Shenzhen, Kuo said he expects a labor return rate of 30-50% at the site in charge of making new iPhone models set for release in the second half of the year.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning but a representative previously declined to confirm factory reopening dates.

"We have been closely monitoring the current public health challenge linked to the coronavirus and we are applying all recommended health and hygiene practices to all aspects of our operations in the affected markets. These health and safety measures are conducted in tandem with the efforts implemented by the government," the spokesperson said. "The operation schedules for our facilities in China follow the recommendations of the local governments, and we have not received any requests from our customers on the need to resume production earlier."

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple is already anticipating the effects of the factory closures, providing wider than typical guidance for the next quarter in its earnings report late last month. In an earlier note, Kuo cut iPhone shipment forecasts by 10% to account for the coronavirus impact but said it was difficult to predict second-quarter shipments due to "the uncertainties of the coronavirus epidemic and consumer confidence."

On Friday, Apple extended its store closures in China beyond its original projection of remaining closed through Feb. 9.

"After thorough consultation with public health experts and government authorities, we are working toward re-opening our corporate offices and contact centers the week of February 10, and we are making preparations to reopen our retail stores," the company said in a statement Friday.