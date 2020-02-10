First-quarter US GDP may be as low as 1.2% because of coronavirus, but stocks don't seem to care

Concern about the coronavirus is weighing heavily on the outlook for first quarter growth and some forecasters suggest the equity market is not taking the threat as seriously as the bond market.

A CNBC survey of 11 forecasters over the weekend finds first quarter GDP estimates averaging just 1.2%, down nearly a point from the fourth quarter. Economists see a bounce back to 2% growth in the second quarter, depending on the severity of the virus both in China and in other countries.

First quarter forecasts range from a low of 0.4% from UBS to a high of 2% for Action Economics.

The downgrades come, importantly, as the U.S. data has improved somewhat, especially business survey data with the conclusion of a US/China trade deal, and a blockbuster January jobs report. It's the result mostly of a downgrade to Chinese growth, along with the shutdown of production of the Boeing 737 Max.

Deutsche Bank shaved 0.3% off its first quarter number due to the Coronavirus effects and 0.4% because of Boeing. "Most of the lost output is expected to be recouped in the back half of the year," the bank wrote in its recent report.