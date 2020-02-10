Automakers resume or prepare to restart car production in China amid coronavirus outbreak

Several automakers on Monday reopened or are preparing to restart factories in China after an extended holiday shutdown due to the coronavirus, which is now responsible for more than 900 deaths in the country.

Ford Motor resumed vehicle production at its plants in Chongqing and Hangzhou, according to Anderson Chan, a company spokesman. It's unclear when the facilities will fully reopen to their capacity before the shutdown, which started late last month. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker operates six assembly plants in the country.

"We are taking a gradual approach in ramping up production operations, based on market demands and without compromising the safety of our employees," Chan said in an emailed statement to CNBC. "We are carefully monitoring the situation and working closely with relevant government authorities and stakeholders in planning and acting accordingly."

Tesla, according to Reuters and local media reports, on Monday reopened its Shanghai gigafactory. Tesla on Jan. 30 said it expected a one to one-and-a-half-week delay in the ramp of its Model 3 sedan as a result of the epidemic. Spokespeople for Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other automakers such as General Motors and Japan's largest automakers are preparing to restart their China operations in the coming days and weeks, according to officials.