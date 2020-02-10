Judge delays former Trump aide Michael Flynn's sentencing — yet again

Former White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn leaves the Prettyman Federal Courthouse following a sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court December 18, 2018 in Washington, DC.

A federal judge on Monday delayed — once again — the sentencing of President Donald Trump's former national security advisor, Michael Flynn.

Flynn had been scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 27 for lying to FBI agents about his contacts with former Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the weeks between the 2016 presidential election and Trump's inauguration.

Prosecutors on Sunday filed a request in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., asking Judge Emmet Sullivan for more time in response to Flynn's recent bid to withdraw his guilty plea.

Also Sunday, prosecutors asked Sullivan to confirm that Flynn's claim — that his prior defense team gave him "ineffective" representation — meant that he has waived his right to attorney-client privilege with those lawyers.

That request, if approved, could open the door for prosecutors to ask Flynn's former attorneys for testimony about their work for him.

"The Court hereby SUSPENDS the current briefing schedule concerning Mr. Flynn's Supplemental Motion to Withdraw his Plea of Guilty," Sullivan wrote in his order Monday afternoon. "The Court hereby CANCELS the sentencing hearing currently scheduled for February 27, 2020 until further Order of the Court."

Flynn was originally set to be sentenced in December 2018, a year after he pleaded guilty as part of then-special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

That sentencing hearing was aborted after Sullivan implied that Flynn might be sentenced to jail, as opposed to mere probation. The delay in sentencing gave Flynn more time to complete agreed-to cooperation with Mueller's team, which Sullivan had suggested could weigh in his favor when he was ultimately sentenced.

Flynn, months later, dropped his prior lawyers and hired Sidney Powell, an attorney who has been critical of Mueller generally and the prosecution of Flynn specifically. Powell for months in legal filings laid the groundwork for Flynn's formal request to withdraw his guilty plea.

Legal observers say Flynn faces long odds in getting Sullivan to allow him to retract his plea.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.