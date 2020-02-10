Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: FedEx, Nvidia, World Wrestling, & more

RBC raised its price target on the stock ahead of the company's earnings report on Thursday due to strong gaming and data center markets.

"We remain positive on NVDA and raise our estimates with the following key points: 1) our checks suggest both gaming and data center demand came in better than expected particularly when compared to Street estimates, 2) assuming the Company hits our new targets, NVDA would have a revenue run-rate similar to October of 2018 and yet the stock is $50 below its ~$300 peak with mix likely shifting to data center in Jan-qtr and 3) we think operating margins will improve to 40%+ by the time we're in the middle of 2020."

