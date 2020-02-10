Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: FedEx, Nvidia, World Wrestling, & more

(This story is for subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:
RBC raised its price target on the stock ahead of the company's earnings report on Thursday due to strong gaming and data center markets.
"We remain positive on NVDA and raise our estimates with the following key points: 1) our checks suggest both gaming and data center demand came in better than expected particularly when compared to Street estimates, 2) assuming the Company hits our new targets, NVDA would have a revenue run-rate similar to October of 2018 and yet the stock is $50 below its ~$300 peak with mix likely shifting to data center in Jan-qtr and 3) we think operating margins will improve to 40%+ by the time we're in the middle of 2020."
UBS upgraded the stock to buy and said it saw a positive risk/reward due to low expectations among other things.
"We upgrade FDX from Neutral to Buy as we believe that a combination of low expectations (both EPS and the stock) and a visible step toward improving the B2C cost structure of Express support a favorable outlook for the stock. Visibility to the timing of margin improvement is still somewhat limited but we believe that FDX has multiple potential levers for margin expansion in Express and also a backdrop of likely stabilization in Ground margin in F2021."
